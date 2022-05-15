Skip to main content

How to Watch Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads to the midwest today with the Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio.

The early season for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship circuit primarily took place on the coasts, with races in the west and east. Now, it makes its first appearance in the Midwest and Ohio here today with the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio. The track is a 2.258-mile race with 13 turns and a little bit of everything for a driver to showcase their skill and aptitude behind the wheel.

Lexus driver Jack Hawksworth takes the audience and fans on a lap around today’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as a preview for today’s race:

On this track, the drivers will find tight corners, quick sweepers, blind blows and a beautiful long straight away that they will have to strategize and race well to either make moves or maintain leads today.

In action today will be Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototypes 2 and 3 (LMP2 and LMP3) and the GT Daytona (GTD). That is four of the five classes in this circuit aiming for a win this weekend.

There are a total of four races on the calendar this week from Ohio for this circuit with two on Saturday, the Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Then on Sunday, there is a doubleheader for the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup and an IMSA Prototype Challenge.

Ohio has a lot in store for race fans with the power and luxury performance of these vehicles as they showcase the best drivers in the world behind the wheel in them here this weekend.

