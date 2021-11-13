Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Motul Petit Le Mans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The IMSA season concludes Saturday with 10 hours of racing in the Motul Petit Le Mans.
    A long, grueling IMSA WeatherTech Championship season deserves a long, grueling finale, and that's what we'll get on Saturday as drivers take to Road Atlanta for the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans.

    How to Watch IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans Today:

    Race Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Race Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC/NBC Sports Network

    Live stream the Motul Petit Le Mans on fuboTV

    Saturday's race will begin on NBC but will switch to NBC Sports Network at 3:00 p.m. ET for the remainder of the event.

    Five classes of cars will run in this race, though only three of those classes have anything at stake in terms of the championship.

    The No. 52 car from PRI Mathiasen Motorsports, piloted by Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen and Scott Huffaker, will win the LMP2 title, while the No. 3 car, driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nick Catsburg, will win the GTLM class.

    But in DPi, the No. 10 car, driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Alexander Rossi, has a 19-point lead over the No. 31, which is piloted by Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani and Mike Conway.

    Other IndyCar drivers in this DPi field are Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya.

    LMP3 is a tight battle between four teams, but the No. 74 car of Scott Andrews, Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson is best positioned to win it.

    And in GTD, the No. 9 car has a 50-point lead. The car is driven by Lars Kern, Zaharie Robichon and Laurens Vanthoor.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2020

    Motul Petit Le Mans

    TV CHANNEL: NBC / NBC Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
