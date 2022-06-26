The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back at Watkins Glen on Sunday for the prestigious Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen.

Get ready for six great hours of racing on Sunday afternoon when drivers get behind the wheel at Watkins Glen for Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen.

How to Watch Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen Today:

Race Date: June 26, 2022

Race Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Tom Blomqvist earned pole position after qualifying with a time of 1:29.580 which was better than Filipe Albuquerque by 0.164 seconds.

Blomqvist heads into the race on Sunday at the top of the leaderboard tied with Oliver Jarvis. The two drivers are 10 points up on Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque.

All four are battling it out for the top spot right now and can make a move with a strong showing on Sunday afternoon.

The Sahlen's Six Hours of Glen will be a tough one for the drivers as it is held at Watkins Glen which is a 3.4-mile lap that has 23 turns. It is a high-speed track that needs lots of good driving to navigate.

Endurance races are always a tough battle for each driver and being at the Glen will make it even tougher.

It should be a great day of racing on Sunday and you can catch it all on the USA Network.

