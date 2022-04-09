Skip to main content

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The most innovative and different football league is back with Fan Controlled Football today.

After years and decades of fans yelling at their screens and screaming that they can do this better than the professionals, the coaches and the athletes, the Fan Controlled Football league is here to let you try. This new, fresh take on football, fan experience and choose your own adventure entertainment has taken off with the second year of the league making way for fans to call the plays.

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

Watch Fan Controlled Football online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How does Fan Controlled Football work? Here is the best way to get a feel for what might be the future of the fan experience in football and sports overall:

The rules are unique here in this league where fans control the play calling and put their money where their mouth is with live drafts and gameday experiences.

Every Wednesday the league holds a live draft for each team where the fans and the team owners build the roster for the week creating a hybrid of a daily fantasy team and a real football team with a couple of keeper players in each league.

On game day fans will be able to vote on offensive play types and sets and see which wins by using their app and the Twitch stream.

Then, all the action is covered with drone cameras, helmet cameras and virtual reality cameras all over the field.

This league is all about the fun, fan experience and seeing what your FANIQ is at the end of the week and the season overall. There are no punts, no special teams and everything is designed for the skill position players to make plays to score points.

On Saturday, NBCLX will air a full day of games, starting with Glacier Boyz taking on Kingpins at 1:00 p.m., followed by Beasts vs. Bored Ape, Shoulda Been Stars vs 8oki and Kingpins vs Zappers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Fan Controlled Football

TV CHANNEL: NBCLX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at 76ers

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
Oct 2, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) celebrates with left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Football
Indoor Football

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
benfica
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Benfica vs B-SAD

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA vs Cal in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) celebrates with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after scoring a touchdown South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Clemson Spring Game Stream

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
CHICAGO FIRE
MLS

Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC Stream

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

Fairfield at Drexel Stream

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Denver vs. Villanova in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy