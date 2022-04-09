The most innovative and different football league is back with Fan Controlled Football today.

After years and decades of fans yelling at their screens and screaming that they can do this better than the professionals, the coaches and the athletes, the Fan Controlled Football league is here to let you try. This new, fresh take on football, fan experience and choose your own adventure entertainment has taken off with the second year of the league making way for fans to call the plays.

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

Watch Fan Controlled Football online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How does Fan Controlled Football work? Here is the best way to get a feel for what might be the future of the fan experience in football and sports overall:

The rules are unique here in this league where fans control the play calling and put their money where their mouth is with live drafts and gameday experiences.

Every Wednesday the league holds a live draft for each team where the fans and the team owners build the roster for the week creating a hybrid of a daily fantasy team and a real football team with a couple of keeper players in each league.

On game day fans will be able to vote on offensive play types and sets and see which wins by using their app and the Twitch stream.

Then, all the action is covered with drone cameras, helmet cameras and virtual reality cameras all over the field.

This league is all about the fun, fan experience and seeing what your FANIQ is at the end of the week and the season overall. There are no punts, no special teams and everything is designed for the skill position players to make plays to score points.

On Saturday, NBCLX will air a full day of games, starting with Glacier Boyz taking on Kingpins at 1:00 p.m., followed by Beasts vs. Bored Ape, Shoulda Been Stars vs 8oki and Kingpins vs Zappers.

Regional restrictions may apply.