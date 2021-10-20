How to Watch Florida at Alabama

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Gators at Alabama Crimson Tide in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida looks for its second win in a row when it travels to Alabama on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Florida bounced back from an upset loss to LSU with a sweep of Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gators steamrolled the Aggies 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 to pick up their sixth SEC win of the year. 

    How to Watch: Florida Gators at Alabama Crimson Tide

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream Florida at Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was another dominating performance for the Gators, who have looked like the best team in the conference outside of their two upset losses. They slipped up against Mississippi State and LSU but are still near the top of the SEC standings.

    Alabama will look to knock Florida down and pick up a huge upset at home Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide beat Missouri last Wednesday to snag their first SEC win after dropping their first five.

    It was a tough five-set win for Alabama, as it won the fifth set 15-13 after dropping the fourth. 

    The Gators come in as big favorites in this one, but they have shown they are susceptible to being upset already this year. Alabama will look to take advantage of that and pick up its second SEC win of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Florida at Alabama in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    55 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Indoor Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Alabama

    55 seconds ago
    Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

    55 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

    55 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_16943253
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas

    55 seconds ago
    New England Revolution
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

    30 minutes ago
    Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Toronto Raptors Malachi Flynn
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy