How to Watch Florida at Alabama

Florida looks for its second win in a row when it travels to Alabama on Wednesday night.

Florida bounced back from an upset loss to LSU with a sweep of Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gators steamrolled the Aggies 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 to pick up their sixth SEC win of the year.

How to Watch: Florida Gators at Alabama Crimson Tide

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The win was another dominating performance for the Gators, who have looked like the best team in the conference outside of their two upset losses. They slipped up against Mississippi State and LSU but are still near the top of the SEC standings.

Alabama will look to knock Florida down and pick up a huge upset at home Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide beat Missouri last Wednesday to snag their first SEC win after dropping their first five.

It was a tough five-set win for Alabama, as it won the fifth set 15-13 after dropping the fourth.

The Gators come in as big favorites in this one, but they have shown they are susceptible to being upset already this year. Alabama will look to take advantage of that and pick up its second SEC win of the year.

