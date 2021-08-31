August 31, 2021
How to Watch Florida at Stanford in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Undefeated Florida caps its West Coast road trip with a top 20 matchup Tuesday at Stanford.
The Florida women's volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 record to start the season. The Gators dispatched San Francisco, UC Davis and Sacramento State in straight sets in an invitational hosted by Sacramento State.

No. 5 Florida will compete its West Coast swing Tuesday with a top 20 battle against No. 20 Stanford.

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, which was played in the spring due to the pandemic, Florida went 21-4 and made a run to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals before losing to top-ranked Wisconsin.

The Cardinal also enter Tuesday's game undefeated after road wins against Villanova and Temple in straight sets. Stanford went 30-4 and won the national championship in 2019 but went just 2-8 in a truncated spring season. 

Both Florida and Stanford are looking to make noise on the national scene this year, and this early-season battle will give them a chance to test their mettle.

Regional restrictions may apply.

