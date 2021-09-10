How to Watch Minnesota vs Stanford

Minnesota continues their tough start to the season when they play Stanford in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on Friday.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have had one of the toughest schedules in the country so far. They are just 1-3 but have already played three teams in the top ten and will play Stanford and Oregon this weekend, both of which are in the top 15.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The 1-3 record is not what the Gophers would like, but when you play such a tough schedule it is more about getting yourself better. The best way to get better is to play some of the best teams in the country and that is exactly what Minnesota has done.

They hope their trip out West will result in a couple of wins but it won't be easy. The Gophers have already dropped matches to No. 10 Baylor, No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Florida all of which they lost and hope this weekend changes their fortunes.

Stanford hasn't had quite as tough of a schedule but it hasn't been easy either. The Cardinal come into the match 3-1 with their only loss to Texas 3-0. They did beat Florida 3-1, a team Minnesota lost to 3-1.

Stanford struggled last year after winning the national championship in 2019, but have seemed to be back to top form this year. They get more chances to prove themselves when they take on the Gophers and then #18 Penn State this weekend.

Despite Minnesota's record, they are still a really good team and this matchup with Stanford should be great. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have great volleyball and this weekend should be a treat for fans of the sport.

