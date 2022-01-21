Two top 25-ranked teams in Ohio State and UCLA will meet in the Pac-12/Big Ten showdown Friday night.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to Brentwood to take on the UCLA Bruins in the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge.

How to Watch Ohio State vs UCLA Today:

Match Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

UCLA is currently ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll and Ohio State is ranked No. 11. Both programs will be fighting for position in the national standings in tonight's matchup.

Both programs are currently undefeated. Ohio State has started out winning the first three games of its season, whereas UCLA is just 1-0.

UCLA won its first outing of the year 3-0 against Princeton, but now starts a two-game stand vs Ohio State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions are the No.3 team in the country behind UCLA, so tonight's game will be very important for its position in the standings.

Ohio State comes into this outing with two victories over Central State and one over St. Francis University. The Buckeyes have not lost a set this season, and hope to carry that momentum into a very important meeting with the Bruins.

