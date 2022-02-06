Skip to main content

How to Watch UC Irvine vs UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA has one of the best men's volleyball teams in the country and will look to sweep UC Irvine today.

UC Irvine lost to UCLA last night 3-1. The Anteaters are currently on a five-game losing streak and are trying to avoid getting swept by the Bruins tonight. 

How to watch UCLA vs UC Irvine today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles 

The last win for the Anteaters came against Stanford on Jan. 14 and they are trying to come out of this slump tonight.

The Bruins have just one loss on the year and it came to Lewis University on Jan. 29. Their bounce-back win was against UC Irvine last night and they're looking to start a winning streak tonight.

UCLA has one of the best men's programs in the country and it will be a tough win for the Anteaters to get. They were able to keep it close against the Bruins in two of the three sets last night, but if they want to beat them, they can't let sets slip away from them.

This will be a great battle between two good programs. UCLA is favored in this game, but it will be interesting to see if UC Irvine will be able to pull off the upset.

