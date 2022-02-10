Skip to main content

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara vs. USC in Men's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UC Santa Barbara looks to extend its four-game winning streak when it plays USC on Wednesday. Both schools are in the Top 10.

Expect a tight and exciting match when two West Coast powerhouses square off in Los Angeles in what has the potential to go five sets. 

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara vs. USC in College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live Stream the UC Santa Barbara vs. USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite missing two key starters, No. 8 UCSB couldn't be slowed down in last Friday's rematch with No. 2 Pepperdine, defeating the Waves for the second time in 15 days. The team now has four straight wins over Top 10 ranked schools. 

Sophomores Nick Amoruso and Conor Dunn started for the first time this year and did not disappoint. Amoruso led all players with 19 points, going for 12 kills, seven blocks and three aces. Dunn finished with 37 assists and four blocks. Junior outside hitter Ryan Wilcox led the Gauchos for the third straight match with 15 kills to go along with seven digs and six blocks.

As a team, No. 7 USC is in the Top 10 in four statistical categories. The Trojans are third in assists (12.29 per set), fifth in hitting percentage (.347), fifth in kills (12.82 per set) and ninth in digs (9.21 per set). 

The Gauchos opened the year against the Trojans and so far this season, USC has got the better of them, winning both matches. Both times, UCSB won the first set. The Trojans also hold a slim 57-56 record in their series with UC Santa Barbara dating back to 1970.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

UC Santa Barbara vs. USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17607940
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Kraken

just now
USATSI_17437841
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Trail Blazers

just now
USATSI_17644596
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Kings

just now
Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara vs. USC

just now
USATSI_17644869
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Flames

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17607841
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Florida State

1 hour ago
minnesota
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska

1 hour ago
georgetown
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

1 hour ago
USATSI_17623175
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy