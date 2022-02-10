UC Santa Barbara looks to extend its four-game winning streak when it plays USC on Wednesday. Both schools are in the Top 10.

Expect a tight and exciting match when two West Coast powerhouses square off in Los Angeles in what has the potential to go five sets.

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara vs. USC in College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Despite missing two key starters, No. 8 UCSB couldn't be slowed down in last Friday's rematch with No. 2 Pepperdine, defeating the Waves for the second time in 15 days. The team now has four straight wins over Top 10 ranked schools.

Sophomores Nick Amoruso and Conor Dunn started for the first time this year and did not disappoint. Amoruso led all players with 19 points, going for 12 kills, seven blocks and three aces. Dunn finished with 37 assists and four blocks. Junior outside hitter Ryan Wilcox led the Gauchos for the third straight match with 15 kills to go along with seven digs and six blocks.

As a team, No. 7 USC is in the Top 10 in four statistical categories. The Trojans are third in assists (12.29 per set), fifth in hitting percentage (.347), fifth in kills (12.82 per set) and ninth in digs (9.21 per set).

The Gauchos opened the year against the Trojans and so far this season, USC has got the better of them, winning both matches. Both times, UCSB won the first set. The Trojans also hold a slim 57-56 record in their series with UC Santa Barbara dating back to 1970.

