September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to stay unbeaten when it plays the first of two games in San Diego on Thursday.
Author:

The UCLA Bruins have started the season a perfect 4-0 despite playing every match away. The Bruins haven't played at home yet, but they haven't left the state of California either. That will continue Thursday when they head to San Diego for the first of two games in the USD Invitational.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the UCLA at San Diego game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First, the Bruins take on San Diego. The last time UCLA played San Diego in 2018, they won a tough 3-2 match. 

San Diego will play its first home game when it hosts UCLA on Thursday. Unlike the Bruins who haven't left the state of California, San Diego hasn't played a game in the state yet. The game with UCLA is the start of 12 straight games in the state for the Toreros. 

San Diego enters this game just 3-2 on the year, but both of its losses have come against ranked opponents. The Toreros lost their first match of the year to top-ranked Texas 3-0 and then lost to No. 19 Utah 3-1. 

The Toreros might have two losses on the year, but their opponents have been tougher than UCLA. The Bruins have breezed through their schedule and hope they can continue their hot play heading into the more challenging part of their schedule. The Pac-12 is strong, and UCLA wants to prove it belongs among the top teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
9
2021

UCLA at San Diego at Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

dak-prescott
SI Guide

Bucs, Cowboys Kick Off NFL Season in Tampa

Fans
Other

How to Watch Harrison Central vs. Union Local

Leylah Fernandez
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Women’s Semifinals

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Boston College at Harvard

Volleyball Fans
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch TCU at Alabama

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Colombia vs. Chile

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Ecuador

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy