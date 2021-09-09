How to Watch UCLA at San Diego

UCLA looks to stay unbeaten when it plays the first of two games in San Diego on Thursday.

The UCLA Bruins have started the season a perfect 4-0 despite playing every match away. The Bruins haven't played at home yet, but they haven't left the state of California either. That will continue Thursday when they head to San Diego for the first of two games in the USD Invitational.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the UCLA at San Diego game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First, the Bruins take on San Diego. The last time UCLA played San Diego in 2018, they won a tough 3-2 match.

San Diego will play its first home game when it hosts UCLA on Thursday. Unlike the Bruins who haven't left the state of California, San Diego hasn't played a game in the state yet. The game with UCLA is the start of 12 straight games in the state for the Toreros.

San Diego enters this game just 3-2 on the year, but both of its losses have come against ranked opponents. The Toreros lost their first match of the year to top-ranked Texas 3-0 and then lost to No. 19 Utah 3-1.

The Toreros might have two losses on the year, but their opponents have been tougher than UCLA. The Bruins have breezed through their schedule and hope they can continue their hot play heading into the more challenging part of their schedule. The Pac-12 is strong, and UCLA wants to prove it belongs among the top teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.