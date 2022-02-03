USC is currently riding a two-game winning streak after sweeping UC Irvine in the last series.

USC is ranked No. 7 in the AVCA Division I-II Top 15 rankings and has seven wins and one loss on the year. The only loss for the Trojans came during the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge when they fell to Ohio State.

How to watch USC vs UC San Diego today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch the USC vs UC San Diego game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UC San Diego is not far behind USC in the rankings. The Tritons are ranked No. 13 in the country, so this will be a matchup between two very solid programs.

The Tritons won their first two games of the year, but lost the next two. They have since rebounded and won their last game against Princeton but this will be a big test today.

USC is rolling right now and is hoping to improve its record to 7-1. UC San Diego is hoping to not drop its second of three games.

Tune into Pac-12 Network tonight at 10 p.m. ET to see if USC can beat the Tritons of UC San Diego and move up in the rankings.

Regional restrictions may apply.