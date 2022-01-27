Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC comes into this match vs UC Irvine as the favorites to win but the Anteaters from Irvine are hoping to give USC its second loss.

USC started the season 5-0 before losing to Ohio State three sets to one this past Saturday. UC Irvine is .500 and hoping to not fall below that mark tonight.

How to watch USC vs UC Irvine today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Watch the USC vs UC Irvine game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Anteaters from Irvine started the season 3-1 before dropping two straight to BYU. BYU, however, is one of the best teams in the country. 

The Trojans will play two games against the Anteaters and they will flip venues after the first game.

USC can be a dominant team, in two straight games this year, the Trojans didn't lose a set. Much like BYU, Ohio State is one of the top programs in the country, and so it wasn't necessarily a bad loss.

The Trojans are looking to bounce back from that loss in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge with a win over UC Irvine. 

It should be a tightly-contested matchup as both of these schools from Los Angeles will be hoping to get their seasons back on track.

Tune in to Pac-12 Los Angeles for this early season matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

USC vs UC Irvine

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
