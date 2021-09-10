September 10, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington at Pepperdine in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington looks to knock off undefeated Pepperdine when they face off in the Asics Classic.
Author:

No. 9 Washington visits No. 22 Pepperdine to take on the Waves in a top 25 battle Friday in the Asics Classic.

The Huskies come into the match 3-1 on the year with their only loss to No. 4 Ohio State. The match against Pepperdine offers Washington another opportunity for to pick up a win against a ranked opponent.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Washington at Pepperdine match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies have won two straight matches against Illinois and Iowa, both 3-1.  Pepperdine enters the match a perfect 6-0 but has yet to play a ranked team.

Last season, the Huskies went 20-4 but lost to eventual national champion Kentucky in the Final Four. Pepperdine made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Baylor.

Despite the loss to Ohio State, the Huskies still belong in the top echelon among NCAA competition and will look to prove their place against Pepperdine.

Regional restrictions may apply.

