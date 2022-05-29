How to Watch the 2022 Indianapolis 500

The sixth stop of the 2022 IndyCar series, and the most important race of the year, the 106th Indianapolis 500 takes the green flag today as the field of 33 drivers will chase the 2008 winner of this race Scott Dixon. The field contains eight former Indy 500 champions and seven drivers who are making their debuts in the famed race including seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

How to Watch 2022 Indianapolis 500:

Match Date: May 29, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

In last year's race, Helio Castroneves made history, becoming the fourth driver to win the race four times. He joined Rick Means, A.J. Foyt and Al Unser. Castroneves started in the middle of row three and led only 20 of the race's 200 laps, edging out Alex Palou and former Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud.

Through this season’s first five races, four different drivers have claimed victories with Josef Newgarden claiming wins at Texas and Long Beach. Despite the multiple wins, Newgarden is fourth in the points standings and will start today in the middle of row five.

Other former Indianapolis 500 champions in the field this week include Tony Kanaan, Takuma Sato, Will Power, Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Johnson, currently 22nd in the IndyCar points standings with one top ten finish, will start on the outside of row four with Sato and Power beside him.

