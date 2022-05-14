Skip to main content

How to Watch IndyCar Racing: GMR Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The IndyCar series heads to Indianapolis on Saturday for the GMR Grand Prix

The legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays host to the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.

The GMR Grand Prix is one of two road course races in Indianapolis and has been running since 2014.

The race has long served as the "opening weekend" for the historic Indianapolis 500 that happens two weeks later.

This will be the eighth running of the race and it has been dominated by Simon Pagenaud and Will Power who have both won the race three times.

Rinus VeeKay finally broke their run by winning the race last year with a race time of 1:47:09.

VeeKay is back looking to defend his title and will be starting from the 17th spot. Power and Pagenaud are also racing as they look to win for the fourth time.

The race is a 14-turn, 2.439-mile course that challenges drivers through the speedway. The drivers will race around the track for 80 laps looking to come home with the title and head into the Indy 500 with momentum.

