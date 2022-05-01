The fourth stop of the IndyCar Series season sees Rinus Veekay on the pole for the 90-lap road course.

2021 winner of the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Alex Palou missed out on the pole position by 19 one-thousandths of a second and will start on the second row, exactly where he started last year's race.

How to Watch Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama:

Match Date: May 1, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KSDK- St. Louis, MO)

Live stream the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

26 drivers will take the green flag today on the 15-turn 2.38-mile road course at famed Barber Motorsports Park, including St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin, veteran Graham Rahal, who has two top-10 finishes in the first three races of the season, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves and seven-time NASCAR series champion Jimmie Johnson who is running all of the street and road courses on the IndyCar slate.

23-year-old rookie Englishman Callum Ilott makes his fourth start for Juncos Hollinger Racing and will start 11th.

The 26-car field is the largest field at Barber Motorsports Park since 2013 and tied for the largest at the venue since the track began hosting IndyCar races in 2010.

Regional restrictions may apply.