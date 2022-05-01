Skip to main content

How to Watch Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth stop of the IndyCar Series season sees Rinus Veekay on the pole for the 90-lap road course.

2021 winner of the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Alex Palou missed out on the pole position by 19 one-thousandths of a second and will start on the second row, exactly where he started last year's race. 

How to Watch Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama:

Match Date: May 1, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KSDK- St. Louis, MO)

Live stream the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

26 drivers will take the green flag today on the 15-turn 2.38-mile road course at famed Barber Motorsports Park, including St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin, veteran Graham Rahal, who has two top-10 finishes in the first three races of the season, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves and seven-time NASCAR series champion Jimmie Johnson who is running all of the street and road courses on the IndyCar slate.

23-year-old rookie Englishman Callum Ilott makes his fourth start for Juncos Hollinger Racing and will start 11th.

The 26-car field is the largest field at Barber Motorsports Park since 2013 and tied for the largest at the venue since the track began hosting IndyCar races in 2010.

