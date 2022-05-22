Skip to main content

How to Watch Indianapolis 500, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 commences today, hopefully with a bit of better weather this time around.

The second round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 goes down today after rain dominated coverage for the first round. Yesterday positions 13-33 were set for the iconic race scheduled for next Sunday. The top 12 spots will be settled after today's qualifying. 

How to Watch Indianapolis 500, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: May 22, 2022

Qualifying Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Rinus VeeKay from the Netherlands set the fastest four-lap qualifying average led by an amazing first lap where he went 234.7mph. That is the third-fastest qualifying lap in the race's storied history. He also benefited by going early in the day when the weather conditions weren't as bad. Juan Pablo Montoya had a technical problem forcing the two-time Indy 500 winner to qualify last and he ended up 29th. Then Stefan Wilson had a transmission issue and finished last in the qualifying round. 

That was all before the rain started. Thankfully there is little precipitation expected in the forecast today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The top 12 positions are up for grabs today including the coveted pole position. To qualify drivers must complete four laps around the more than two-mile track. 

Last year's Indy 500 winner was Hélio Castroneves from Brazil. Getting the pole position isn't everything though as he started eighth in last year's race. Scott Dixon got that coveted position and finished 17th in 2021. 

