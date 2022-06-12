Skip to main content

How to Watch Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The IndyCar Series takes the track with the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America today.

The IndyCar Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, near Green Bay, Wisconsin for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America. The race has been on the circuit since 1955 and puts the best drivers in the series on the track to drive over 220 miles in 55 laps for a win and more points to move up the standings this season. 

How to Watch Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Qualifying for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America set up the race order for today as all of the drivers are set to take the track today:

This race is 55 laps and 220.55 miles long at one of the most legendary tracks on the circuit. This road course has 14 turns and challenges the best drivers in the world to test their skills and endurance on the track.

Josef Newgarden (+400) is the favorite entering the race with Alex Palou and Alexander Rossi (+500) tied as the other potential favorites to win here today.

Last year Palou won this race, with Felix Rosenqvist and Scott Dixon winning in 2020 with two different rounds being raced.

This is the eighth race on the IndyCar Series with Newgarden as the only driver to win two races this season in the XPEL 375 and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as he looks to get his third win of the season today.

How will the drivers hold up on this great course as the IndyCar Series continues its season to build towards winning the series overall this year?

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
