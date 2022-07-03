How to Watch Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio:

The ninth stop on the 2022 IndyCar Series takes to the road course at Mid-Ohio

Today Josef Newgarden goes for his third road race win of the season at the track he claimed the checkered flag at twice in the last five years as Pato O’Ward sits on the poll for 80 laps at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Newgarden won last year's race here at Mid-Ohio from the pole leading 73 of 80 laps besting previous winners here including Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi and Graham Rahal who finished fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

Team Penske has claimed the checkered flag five times in eight races this season with three going to Newgarden. Will Power and Scott McLaughlin have each posted wins this year leading the Chevrolet dominance in IndyCar in 2022. Chevrolets have ended up in victory lane six times through eight races.

Marcus Ericsson leads the points standings by 27 points over Power and Newgarden. Despite the three wins, Newgarden has finished outside the top ten four times including 13th at the Indianapolis 500.

O’Ward earlier this season claimed his victory of the season at the Grand Prix of Alabama and is on the pole for the first time this year.

The 2.4-mile track features 13 turns over a natural terrain course that has elevation changes, high-speed corners, and a narrow and challenging entry to pit lane.

