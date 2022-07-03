Skip to main content

How to Watch Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ninth stop on the 2022 IndyCar Series takes to the road course at Mid-Ohio

Today Josef Newgarden goes for his third road race win of the season at the track he claimed the checkered flag at twice in the last five years as Pato O’Ward sits on the poll for 80 laps at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

How to Watch Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Newgarden won last year's race here at Mid-Ohio from the pole leading 73 of 80 laps besting previous winners here including Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi and Graham Rahal who finished fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively. 

Team Penske has claimed the checkered flag five times in eight races this season with three going to Newgarden. Will Power and Scott McLaughlin have each posted wins this year leading the Chevrolet dominance in IndyCar in 2022. Chevrolets have ended up in victory lane six times through eight races.

Marcus Ericsson leads the points standings by 27 points over Power and Newgarden. Despite the three wins, Newgarden has finished outside the top ten four times including 13th at the Indianapolis 500.

O’Ward earlier this season claimed his victory of the season at the Grand Prix of Alabama and is on the pole for the first time this year.

The 2.4-mile track features 13 turns over a natural terrain course that has elevation changes, high-speed corners, and a narrow and challenging entry to pit lane.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

By Brandon Rushjust now
Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1012925508h
Golf

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
USATSI_18614871
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 3

By Phil Watson4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy