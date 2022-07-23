How to Watch Hy-Veedeals.com 250: Stream IndyCar Series

The first of two Indycar races at Iowa Speedway is set for Saturday with the Hy-Veedeals.com 250.

It's a doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, with the Hy-Veedeals.com 250 kicking off the action on Saturday. The 250-mile race was held annually from 2007-20 before being left off the calendar last year and former IndyCar champion Bobby Rahal worked to secure new sponsorship and bring the race back this year.

How to Watch IndyCar Series Hy-Veedeals.com 250 Today:

Race Date: July 23, 2022

Race Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Qualifying was held the morning of the race, with the first lap setting the starting grid for Saturday's race and the second determining the starting order for Sunday's 300-mile event.

The doubleheader format was used in 2020, with Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden winning the races, which were both 250 miles that year.

Iowa Speedway is a three-quarter-mile asphalt oval that opened in 2006, modeled after the D-shaped oval at Richmond Raceway.

Last week, Scott Dixon picked up his first win in more than a year, finishing less than a second ahead of Colton Herta in Toronto. The seven-time series champion is fifth in the standings, 44 points behind leader Marcus Ericsson. Will Power is second, 35 points back, and defending IndyCar champion Álex Palou is 37 points behind.

Power posted the fastest time in Friday's practice, ahead of Conor Daly, Scott McLaughlin, Palou and Pato O'Ward.

