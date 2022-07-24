Skip to main content

How to Watch IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Josef Newgarden starts in second position after a win in Saturday's Iowa race as IndyCar returns to the track for the second day in a row.

The Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 completes IndyCar's Iowa Speedway doubleheader on Sunday after Saturday's 250-lap race went to two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden. The race is at the 0.875-mile asphalt tri-oval in Newton, Iowa, known as "The World's Fastest Short Track."

How to Watch IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 Today:

Race Date: July 24, 2022

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Newgarden gained 29 points on series leader Marcus Ericsson on Saturday and is now second overall, trailing by just 15 points. Will Power, who is on the pole Sunday, is third with a deficit of 22 points. Defending champion Álex Palou (33 points behind) and six-time IndyCar champ Scott Dixon (38 points back) round out the top five.

The doubleheader returned to the IndyCar schedule after being taken off last year. In 2020, both races were 250 laps, with Simon Pagenaud winning the first and Newgarden taking the second. Newgarden is a two-time winner at Iowa, with his first victory coming in 2016.

Five races remain on the IndyCar Series schedule after this weekend, with the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

