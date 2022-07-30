How to Watch IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix

Skip to main content

How to Watch Gallagher Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NTT IndyCar Series presents the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix today.at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays host to another race this season as one of the most historic and frequented venues in all of motorsports sees the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix in the NTT IndyCar Series today. Yesterday featured practice and qualifying for the drivers as the real race will be run today.

How to Watch Gallagher Grand Prix today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

All of the highlights from the only practice and qualifying for the Gallagher Grand Prix set up today’s race:

Series leader Marcus Ericsson had some mechanical issues in qualifying that led to a red flag and a tow off the track. He was not able to complete qualifying and will start last today.

The favorites to win today per Draftkings are Felix Rosenqvist (+400) and Pato O’Ward (+450) with the best odds to win. Josef Newgarden (+500) and Alexander Rossi (+500) are right there in the odds along with Will Power (+600) as the five drivers with the best overall betting odds.

