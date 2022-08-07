How to Watch Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Stream IndyCar Racing Live, TV Channel

Scott McLaughlin starts on the pole in Nashville as the IndyCar Series hits the home stretch

Scott McLaughlin took his second career pole with his last flying lap on Saturday in advance of Sunday's Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. McLaughlin's effort was 1:14.5555, 0.142 seconds better than Romain Grosjean. Series leader Will Power will start in the eighth position while rookie Christian Lundgaard is on the inside of Row 2 with defending series champion Álex Palou on the outside. There are just four races remaining this season, with Power leading Marcus Ericsson by nine points in the standings entering Nashville. Alexander Rossi, who won last week at Indianapolis, starts 17th.

How to Watch the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This is the second running of the Nashville race, with Ericsson winning last year. The 168-mile race takes 80 laps on the 2.17-mile temporary street circuit that includes two trips over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge into and out of downtown Nashville.

It's the only IndyCar circuit to cross a significant body of water, in this case, the Cumberland River. The course runs adjacent to Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. There are 11 turns and drivers such as Grosjean and Ericsson — both Formula 1 veterans — compared the course to the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, in his second year on the IndyCar circuit, will start from the back of the field in 26th position.

Regional restrictions may apply.