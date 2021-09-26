How to Watch Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Three drivers have a chance to win the championship in the 2021 Indycar finale when the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach begins.

It all comes down to this: one final race to decide who wins the Indycar championship.

How to Watch Indycar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:

Race Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Three drivers are technically still alive in the hunt for the title, but there's a clear favorite to win it all heading into Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, as Alex Palou has a 35-point lead over Patricio O'Ward. Josef Newgarden is 48 points back.

Palou's road to winning his first Indycar championship is simple: finish 12th or better — or 13th if he leads a lap – and he's the champion. Palou will start the race in 10th place.

O'Ward and Newgarden both find themselves needing a win to have a realistic chance of winning the title.

Newgarden, despite being behind O'Ward in points, might have the best chance to pull off the shocker. He'll start on the pole. If he can earn the maximum points possible by leading the most laps and winning, Newgarden can win the title if Palou has trouble and finishes 25th or worse.

This is the first Indycar race at Long Beach since 2019. Alexander Rossi — who starts 15th and hasn't won a race this season — found victory in the last two runnings of this event.

Since 2008, when this race became part of the Indycar schedule instead of the CART schedule, just two drivers have won while starting outside of the top four: Will Power won from 12th in 2012 and Mike Conway won from 17th in 2014.