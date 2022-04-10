The NTT IndyCar Series visits California on Sunday with the running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

How to Watch IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KTSM-El Paso, TX (Las Cruces))

Colton Herta will be looking to win back-to-back races in Long Beach on Sunday after winning in 2021.

Herta is currently in eight place in the IndyCar Series points race. He is tied with Rinus Veekay with 50 points and is hoping to climb the list and get a second straight win in Long Beach.

Points leader Scott McLaughlin will be driving the No. 3 car looking to extend his lead on second place Will Power. McLaughlin has 97 points on the year and is 28 points up on Power and 29 points up on Alex Palou, who is in third place.

All three of those racers will be in the field of 26 looking to get a big win as they ramp up for the Indy 500 coming up in late May.

