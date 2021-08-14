How to Watch Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix

IndyCar makes its second trip of 2021 to the Indianapolis road course. Can Rinus VeeKay repeat his win from May?

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has always been the most important track for the NTT IndyCar Series.

For years, the premier open-wheel track in America hosted just one Indycar race per year though, the famed Indianapolis 500. But in recent years, the series added a race on the track's road course circuit. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the series actually visiting the track four times, with three races on the road course.

This year's schedule looks a little more normal, but it retained one key element that the 2020 schedule had: an August trip to Indy.

The race here in May offered some surprising results, with Rinus VeeKay leading 33 laps on his way to the win. It was VeeKay's first win in IndyCar, following a rookie campaign that saw him finish on the podium just once.

The other dominant driver in that race was Romain Grosjean, driving the 51 car for Dale Coyne/Rick Ware Racing. Grosjean, a long-time Formula 1 veteran, moved to IndyCar this year, and the GMR Grand Prix was his best run so far, as he led 44 laps and finished second.

Before 2021, this track hadn't seen a lot of surprises. In the first nine races on this track layout, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud combined for seven victories, including the first six. Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden are the only other drivers to win here.

But Powers finished just 11th in May, while Pagenaud came home in sixth. Neither driver led a lap, as VeeKay and Grosjean dominated the front of the field.

So, will Saturday's race look like the races we're used to here, with one of the sport's traditional powers coming out on top? Or was May's race a sign of a shifting IndyCar landscape?

