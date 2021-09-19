How to Watch Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

With two races left in the season, can Alex Palou clinch the IndyCar title?

The IndyCar Series heads to Laguna Seca Raceway in California on Sunday for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. While five drivers are still alive in the battle for the series championship with two races to go, it looks like Alex Palou's title to lose.

How to Watch Indycar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey:

Race Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Palou enters this race with a 25-point lead over second-place Pato O'Ward, with Josef Newgarden in third, 34 points back.

If Palou can extend that lead to 49 points or more over second place, he would mathematically clinch the championship assuming he races in the season finale.

But O'Ward has run here five times in the minor leagues of Indycar, while Palou has never visited the track. This weekend could be a major chance for O'Ward to make up ground on Palou and creating some high stakes for the season finale at Long Beach.

Colton Herta isn't part of the championship battle, but he is the polesitter for this race. Herta won here in 2019 from the pole, and starting up front has traditionally been hugely important at this track, as the polesitter has won 15 times at Laguna Seca.

Palou will roll off in fourth place, while O'Ward starts sixth. He showed a major increase in speed in qualifying after being one of the slowest cars in practice.

Newgarden's title hopes took a hit by a 17th-place qualifying run, so he'll have to make a lot of positive moves on Sunday to better his position in the championship battle.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will start 25th out of 27 drivers. His rookie season in open-wheel racing hasn't gone well, with an average finish of 21.9 this season and just two lead-lap finishes.