August 21, 2021
How to Watch Bommarito Automotive Group 500: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will win the final oval race of the IndyCar season?
Just four races remain in the IndyCar season. On Saturday, the series will run its fourth and final oval race of the year, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

You can stream the race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

World Wide Technology Raceway hosted the IndyCar series from 2001-2003, then was dropped from the schedule. After a long break, the track returned in 2017.

In the five races since the track returned to the circuit, Josef Newgarden has won twice, with Will Power, Takuma Sato and Scott Dixon winning the other races.

Newgarden, Dixon, and Power have each won a race this season, but only Dixon has a win on an oval track. He led 206 of 212 laps to take the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season and followed that up the next day with a fourth-place run at the same track.

Newgarden, the only two-time winner at this track, sits fourth in points this season. He has 19 career IndyCar wins, seven of those on oval tracks.

Can Dixon or Newgarden get the victory in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and narrow the battle for the points lead?

Regional restrictions may apply.

