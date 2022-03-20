Skip to main content

How to Watch IndyCar XPEL 375: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

IndyCar heads to Texas on Sunday.

Felix Rosenqvist will be on the pole on Sunday for the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Arrow McLaren SP driver will start at the top of the grid on an oval track for the first time in his career.

How to Watch IndyCar XPEL 375 Today:

Race Date: March 20, 2022

Race Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

You can stream the IndyCar XPEL 375 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Starting beside Rosenqvist on the first row is Scott McLaughlin, who won the season-opening race at St. Petersburg. McLaughlin came to IndyCar last season after a hugely successful career in Australia, where he earned 56 Supercar wins and 106 podiums in 252 starts. His inaugural IndyCar season saw him finish 14th in points.

Last season, Alex Palou earned the first IndyCar title of his career, beating Josef Newgarden for the title, followed by Patricio O'Ward, Scott Dixon and Colton Herta.

The series ran a pair of races here at Texas last year on back-to-back days in May, with Dixon winning the first race and O'Ward the second one. In the first event, Dixon was dominant, leading 206 of the 212 laps, while McLaughlin finished second. One day later, Dixon led 163 laps and finished fourth, while O'Ward led 25 in the win.

