How to Watch Caribbean Series: Dominican Republic vs. Colombia

Gigantes del Cibao, the Dominican team in the Caribbean Series, take on Colombia's Caimanes de Barranquilla on Monday as the preliminary round continues.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs. Colombia today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch the Dominican Republic vs. Colombia game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gigantes del Cibao has been the best team in this tournament so far, sitting at 3–0 in the standings with 15 runs scored and eight allowed. It's the only team that has locked up advancement to the knockout phase.

But Caimanes de Barranquilla is right behind at 2–1, with 12 runs scored and the fewest runs allowed in the tournament, as its given up just seven through three games.

The Caribbean Series pits the champions of six different baseball leagues in South America and Central America against each other. Colombia just began competing in this event in 2020, with Caimanes de Barranquilla first representing the country last year. The team went 0–5 and had a run differential of minus-15 in the preliminary round but is playing better this time around.

Dominican teams have won the last two years and have 21 titles overall, though none of those were from Gigantes del Cibao, which last competed in this event in 2015, when it lost in the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.