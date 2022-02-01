How to Watch Caribbean Series: Panama vs. Mexico

The preliminary round of the 2022 Caribbean Series concludes Tuesday. In one of the games of the day, Astronautas de Los Santos, the representative team from Panama, taking on Charros de Jalisco, the team from Mexico.

As of now, the Mexican team sits fourth in the standings after yesterday's 5–0 win over Criollos de Caguas, which moved the team up a spot in the standings. Meanwhile, Astronautas de Los Santos lost to Navegantes del Magallanes on Monday, which moved the Panamanian team down to fifth in the standings. The team has allowed 17 runs, tied with Criollos de Caguas for worst in the tournament.

Because head-to-head record is the tiebreaker, the winner of this game will advance to the semifinals, while the loser will be out of the Caribbean Series.

The Caribbean Series pits the champions of six different baseball leagues in South and Central America against each other. Charros de Jalisco won the Mexican Pacific League, while Astronautas de Los Santos won the Panamanian Professional Baseball League.

Neither of these teams has won the Caribbean League.

