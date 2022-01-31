Skip to main content

How to Watch Caribbean Series: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mexico takes on Puerto Rico in baseball's Caribbean Series.

The bottom two teams in the Caribbean Series preliminary round standings—Mexico's Charros de Jalisco and Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas—will face each other on Monday.

How to watch Puerto Rico vs. México today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch the Puerto Rico vs. México game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mexican team is currently 1–2 in this tournament, with the win coming on Sunday against Caimanes de Barranquilla, the Colombian representative. Mexico has scored the fewest runs in this tournament with just three.

As for the Puerto Rican team, it holds an 0–3 record so far. It's scored seven runs, but has allowed 12, the second-most of any Caribbean Series team behind Astronautas de Los Santos, the Panamanian representative.

Based on the current standings, neither of these teams would advance to the four-team knockout phase, though a win today would help that team gain ground.

The Caribbean Series pits the champions of six different baseball leagues in South and Central America against each other. Charros de Jalisco won the Mexican Pacific League, while Criollos de Caguas won the Puerto Rican Professional Baseball League.

Criollos de Caguas have won the Carribean Series five times, most recently in 2018. Charros de Jalisco have never won the title.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

Caribbean Series: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
