How to Watch Caribbean Series: Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gigantes del Cibao takes on Navegantes del Magallanes in baseball's Caribbean Series.

Gigantes del Cibao, the Dominican representative in the 2022 Caribbean Series, will take on Venezuela's Navegantes del Magallanes on Tuesday in the final game of the preliminary round.

How to watch Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch the Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two teams sit second and third in the standings, both with three wins and one loss. Cibao has the lead via tiebreakers right now, but ultimately, the team that wins on Tuesday will have the higher playoff seed.

Both teams are locked into the next round already.

The Caribbean Series pits the champions of six different baseball leagues in South and Central America against each other. Gigantes del Cibao was the winner of the Dominican Professional Baseball League, while Navegantes del Magallanes won the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Dominican teams have won the last two years and have 21 titles overall, though none of those were from Gigantes del Cibao, which last competed in this event in 2015, when it lost in the semifinals.

Venezuelan teams have won seven titles, with two of those wins being from this Navegantes del Magallanes team, which won in 1970 and 1979.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Caribbean Series: Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
