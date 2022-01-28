Dominican Republic comes into this game as the heavy favorite to win the Caribbean Series when they take on Mexico today.

Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic has won back-to-back Dominican Professional Baseball League championships.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Mexico today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

They were also the Caribbean Series champions last year and are looking to make it two straight as they come into this game against Mexico.

Charros de Jalisco of Mexico will be coming into this game fresh off of winning the Mexican Professional League. All of the teams in this league are very good and have proved they deserve to be there, but these games will separate the good from the great teams.

Gigantes del Cibao has proved to be a great team in the past and will be looking to prove it again during the Caribbean Series.

The last time a team from Mexico won the Caribbean Series championship was in 2016, and it was by Venados de Mazatlan.

Tune into ESPN Deportes at 7 p.m. ET tonight to find out if Charros de Jalisco of Mexico can pull off the upset on Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic.

