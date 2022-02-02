How to Watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic will be facing off against Mexico in the Caribbean Series semifinal today.

Dominican Republic has been the best team in the Caribbean Series and is looking to improve its record to 5-1 and move into the finals.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Mexico today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch the Dominican Republic vs Mexico game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mexico has been pretty good throughout the tournament winning three of the five games. The Charros de Jalisco of Mexico weren't able to generate a ton of offense in their last outing against Panama but it didn't matter since they came out with a win.

Pitching was a major factor in the previous game for Charros de Jalisco as they were able to hold the Astronautas de Los Santos to no runs.

If Mexico wants to beat Gigantes del Cibao, it will need a major offensive boost. Dominican Republic is looking to prove once again, it is the best team in the Caribbean Series.

Pitching for Gigantes del Ciba was lackluster in the previous outing against Venezuela and they will need to be better today if they want to beat Mexico.

Tune into ESPN Deportes at 7 p.m. ET to see this battle between two very good teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.