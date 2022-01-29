Skip to main content

How to Watch Venezuela vs México: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Venezuela is hoping to bounce back with a win against Mexico after taking a 6-1 loss to Colombia yesterday.

Both Mexico and Venezuela lost in the opening round of the Caribbean Series. Venezuela had a rough outing as its offense was only able to produce one run for the entirety of the game.

How to watch Mexico vs Venezuela today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch the Mexico vs Venezuela game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mexico kept it close for all nine innings but struggled in the latter part of the game to stop Dominican Republic from scoring. Mexico ended up losing 3-2.

Both of these teams will be looking for the first win in Caribbean Series play, which should make for a very competitive game.

Mexico and Venezuela are not projected to win the Caribbean Series, but if both clubs could put together some good innings, they may have a shot. 

Dominican Republic is the favorite to win the series, and Mexico played them very close. Mexico's pitching was relatively solid in yesterday's loss, but the bats will need to wake up and provide some offense.

Tune in to ESPN Deportes at 2 p.m. ET to see both of these clubs in action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

