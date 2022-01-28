Skip to main content

How to Watch Panama vs Puerto Rico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today kicks off the historic Caribbean Series as Panama and Puerto Rico will face off in some January baseball action.

The Astronautas of Panama won two championships in a row in the Panamanian Baseball League and will look to win in the Caribbean Series this year. 

Panama has had some recent success in the Caribbean Series, but for over 50 years, were not able to come away with a championship. This will be a tall task for this club that will be going up against some very good competition.

How to watch Panama vs Puerto Rico today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch the Panama vs Puerto Rico game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Criollos will be representing Puerto Rico and are coming off back-to-back Roberto Clemente League championships. They have also won four of the last six years.

Criollos de Caguas finished as the runner-up in last year's Caribbean Series and they are hoping they can win it this year. Puerto Rico is No. 3 in Caribbean Series titles with five.

Aguilas Cibaenas is coming off a championship last year and hoping it will be able to repeat this year. 

It's always a great time to watch baseball, so tune in to ESPN Deportes at 9 a.m. to watch these two clubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

