How to Watch Venezuela vs Colombia

Venezuela and Colombia will face each other in the opening games of the Caribbean Series today.

Navegantes del Magallanes of Venezuela will look to win its first Caribbean Series title since 1979 this season.

This club was able to win its first Venezuelan Baseball League Series since 2009.

How to watch the Venezuela vs Colombia game today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Caimanes de Barranquilla will be representing Colombia in the Caribbean Series. It has won title No. 12 in the Colombian Professional Baseball League this year, and that same club is hoping to capture a Caribbean Series championship.

It will be year No. 2 for Caimanes de Barranquilla in the Caribbean Series but they didn't win a game in the Round Robin tournament last year.

Navegantes del Magallanes will hope to win their first Caribbean Series title since 1979. Venezuela, however, won two Caribbean Series championships in a row.

This will be a very good matchup between two great clubs that are hoping they can come away with a championship at the end of the series.

Tune into ESPN Deportes at 2 p.m. ET to watch this showdown between Venezuela and Colombia.

