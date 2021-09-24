Spanish basketball behemoth Real Madrid, one of the top clubs in the world outside of the NBA, head into every Liga ACB season with the expectation of a championship.

Real Madrid will play its second game of the new season Friday against Andorra.

How to Watch Andorra vs. Real Madrid:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

This season will be no different for the club, which has won 13 Liga ACB titles, most recently back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Even despite the offseason departures of Usman Garuba to the Houston Rockets, Nico Laprovittola to Barcelona and the retirement of Felipe Reyes, Real Madrid still possesses the top-end talent and depth to make a run at yet another title.

Real Madrid has already gotten off to a fantastic start to this season. The team beat rival Barcelona for the ACB Supercup championship 88-83 on Sep. 12 thanks to 24 points by Sergio Llull and 16 more from former Celtics and 76ers big man Vincent Poirier.

In its Liga ACB season opener, Real Madrid beat Burgos, 70-63. Former Barcelona swingman Ádám Hanga led the way with 14 points while Llull chipped in with 12 of his own.

Andorra finished last season ninth in Liga ACB with a 17-19 record and just missed out on the eight-team playoffs. The club enters Friday's match against Real Madrid having dropped its season opener in overtime 102-98 against Real Betis.

For Andorra, this year will be about getting over the hump and qualifying for the playoffs, something that could become a reality behind the leadership of guard Clevin Hannah, the explosiveness of 24-year-old forward Amine Noua and the playmaking of Codi Miller-McIntyre.

A meeting of two strong clubs in Real Madrid and Andorra offers a great chance to catch some high-level play from overseas.