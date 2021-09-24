September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Andorra vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga ACB giant Real Madrid takes on Andorra in the top European basketball league.
Author:

Spanish basketball behemoth Real Madrid, one of the top clubs in the world outside of the NBA, head into every Liga ACB season with the expectation of a championship.

Real Madrid will play its second game of the new season Friday against Andorra.

How to Watch Andorra vs. Real Madrid:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live stream the Andorra vs. Real Madrid game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season will be no different for the club, which has won 13 Liga ACB titles, most recently back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Even despite the offseason departures of Usman Garuba to the Houston Rockets, Nico Laprovittola to Barcelona and the retirement of Felipe Reyes, Real Madrid still possesses the top-end talent and depth to make a run at yet another title.

Real Madrid has already gotten off to a fantastic start to this season. The team beat rival Barcelona for the ACB Supercup championship 88-83 on Sep. 12 thanks to 24 points by Sergio Llull and 16 more from former Celtics and 76ers big man Vincent Poirier.

In its Liga ACB season opener, Real Madrid beat Burgos, 70-63. Former Barcelona swingman Ádám Hanga led the way with 14 points while Llull chipped in with 12 of his own.

Andorra finished last season ninth in Liga ACB with a 17-19 record and just missed out on the eight-team playoffs. The club enters Friday's match against Real Madrid having dropped its season opener in overtime 102-98 against Real Betis.

For Andorra, this year will be about getting over the hump and qualifying for the playoffs, something that could become a reality behind the leadership of guard Clevin Hannah, the explosiveness of 24-year-old forward Amine Noua and the playmaking of Codi Miller-McIntyre.

A meeting of two strong clubs in Real Madrid and Andorra offers a great chance to catch some high-level play from overseas.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Andorra vs. Real Madrid

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13076260
International Basketball

How to Watch Andorra vs. Real Madrid

1 minute ago
luke-voit
SI Guide

Red Sox–Yankees Rivalry Renewed With Playoffs on the Line

54 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) runs the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) is run out of bounds by Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. UFfauGameAction30
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
NCAA Football

Western Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy