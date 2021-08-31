August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch IIHF Women's World Championship Bronze Medal Game, Finland vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Finland and Switzerland will compete for the bronze medal at the women's world hockey championship.
Author:

Finland and Switzerland lost to the United States and Canada, respectively, by a combined score of 7-0 in the IIHF Women's World Championship semifinals Monday, but they will return to the ice Tuesday with the bronze medal on the line.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Finland went 2-2 in the group stage, including a 6-0 win over Switzerland. In that game, Finland's Petra Nieminen scored a hat trick, and Susanna Tapani added two goals.

Switzerland went 0-4 in the group stage with a -16 goal differential but reversed their fortunes in the elimination bracket with a 3-2 win in overtime against Russia in the quarterfinals before falling 4-0 to Canada in the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
31
2021

IIHF Women's World Championship Bronze Medal Game, Finland vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Finland Hockey
International Ice Hockey

How to Watch IIHF Women's World Championship Bronze Medal Game, Finland vs. Switzerland

New York Mets Tajuan Walker
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets Game 1

Ashleigh Barty
Tennis

How to Watch the U.S. Open First Round

Paralympics Fencing
Other

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day 8

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Dodgers

Houston Astros Jose Altuve
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

Softball
Other

How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball

Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

Canada Women's Hockey
International Ice Hockey

How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship Semifinals, Canada vs. Switzerland

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy