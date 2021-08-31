How to Watch IIHF Women's World Championship Bronze Medal Game, Finland vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Finland and Switzerland lost to the United States and Canada, respectively, by a combined score of 7-0 in the IIHF Women's World Championship semifinals Monday, but they will return to the ice Tuesday with the bronze medal on the line.
How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Finland went 2-2 in the group stage, including a 6-0 win over Switzerland. In that game, Finland's Petra Nieminen scored a hat trick, and Susanna Tapani added two goals.
Switzerland went 0-4 in the group stage with a -16 goal differential but reversed their fortunes in the elimination bracket with a 3-2 win in overtime against Russia in the quarterfinals before falling 4-0 to Canada in the semifinals.
Regional restrictions may apply.