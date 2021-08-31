How to Watch IIHF Women's World Championship Bronze Medal Game, Finland vs. Switzerland

Finland and Switzerland will compete for the bronze medal at the women's world hockey championship.

Finland and Switzerland lost to the United States and Canada, respectively, by a combined score of 7-0 in the IIHF Women's World Championship semifinals Monday, but they will return to the ice Tuesday with the bronze medal on the line.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Finland went 2-2 in the group stage, including a 6-0 win over Switzerland. In that game, Finland's Petra Nieminen scored a hat trick, and Susanna Tapani added two goals.

Switzerland went 0-4 in the group stage with a -16 goal differential but reversed their fortunes in the elimination bracket with a 3-2 win in overtime against Russia in the quarterfinals before falling 4-0 to Canada in the semifinals.

