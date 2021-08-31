How to Watch IIHF Women's World Championship Finals, Canada vs. United States

The five-time reigning world champion U.S. women's national hockey team meets Canada in the gold medal game.

The five-time reigning world champion U.S. women's national hockey team will clash with Canada in the gold medal game at the IIHF Women's World Championship.

Team USA will look to avenge its 5-1 loss to Canada in the group stage of the tournament.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Both teams recorded shutouts in the semifinals. The United States beat Finland 3-0 and Canada beat Switzerland 4-0. Their scores in the quarterfinals were even more impressive: a 10-2 win for the United States over Japan and a 7-0 win for Canada over Germany.

Since this event began in 1990, the United States and Canada have combined for all 19 championships. In fact, the 2019 final marked the only time that the two didn't meet in the championship game; instead, the United States played Finland for the title.

In Canada's win against the United States in the group stage, Lee Stecklein had the only goal for the United States. Four Canadian players found the net, led by Jamie Rattray's two goals.

