August 30, 2021
How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship Semifinals, Canada vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Undefeated so far, can Team Canada advance to the final round of the IIHF Women's World Championships?
Author:

Canada has had a great IIHF Women's World Championship showing so far.

The only undefeated team in this year's tournament following the Czech Republic's quarterfinals loss to Finland, Canada is one win away from playing for this year's championship.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The only team standing in its way is Switzerland.

Considering Canada already has a 5-0 win over the Swiss, there's not a lot of questions surrounding Monday's contest.

Canada defeated Germany 7-0 in the quarterfinals, with Natalie Spooner leading the way with two goals. Five other Canadian players also scored.

As for Switzerland, the Swiss are here after a 3-2 win over Russia in the quarterfinals. After an 0-4 record in the group stage that included a 3-1 loss to Russia, it's a bit of a surprise that the Swiss are here.

There's not much intrigue in terms of who wins this game, as Canada should have an easy path to the finals, setting up a potential rematch with the United States. Canada has already defeated Team USA by a 5-1 margin in the group stage.

Regional restrictions may app

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

