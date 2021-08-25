The two best teams in women's hockey face off to end group play.

As soon as the schedule for IIHF Women's World Championships was released, everyone had to have this game circled.

The United States vs. Canada. The only teams to ever win this event, with a combined 19 gold medals. And on Thursday, we'll see which team establishes itself as the team to beat before the start of elimination play.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The United States has yet to allow a goal through three games, with a plus-12 goal differential. Hilary Knight, Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle lead the team with two goals apiece.

Canada has been the best offensive team in this tournament, with 15 goals in three games. But the Canadians have also allowed four goals, showing that its defense might not be playing at the same level as the United States. Can the offensive duo of Erin Ambrose and Sarah Fillier find the back of the net against this strong United States team?

