August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship, United States vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two best teams in women's hockey face off to end group play.
Author:

As soon as the schedule for IIHF Women's World Championships was released, everyone had to have this game circled.

The United States vs. Canada. The only teams to ever win this event, with a combined 19 gold medals. And on Thursday, we'll see which team establishes itself as the team to beat before the start of elimination play.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States has yet to allow a goal through three games, with a plus-12 goal differential. Hilary Knight, Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle lead the team with two goals apiece.

Canada has been the best offensive team in this tournament, with 15 goals in three games. But the Canadians have also allowed four goals, showing that its defense might not be playing at the same level as the United States. Can the offensive duo of Erin Ambrose and Sarah Fillier find the back of the net against this strong United States team?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
26
2021

2021 IIHF Women's World Championship, United States vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Portland Thorns
Soccer

How to Watch Gotham FC at Portland Thorns FC

San Diego Padres
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Padres

MLS All Star
MLS

How to Watch MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars

walker-buehler
SI Guide

Padres Try to Halt Skid vs. Red-Hot Dodgers

New York Mets Taijuan Walker
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

Phoenix Mercury Diana Taurasi
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Liberty

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy