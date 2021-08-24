How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship, USA vs. Russia

Undefeated so far in the tournament, can Team USA keep up the momentum against Russia?

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Team USA's women's hockey team is currently undefeated in the IIHF Women's World Championship. This is a team that has won the gold or silver medal in every major tournament they've competed in aside from the 2006 Olympics. They've won gold at five consecutive World Championships.

In fact, the last time this event was held back in 2019, the United States had a +23 goal difference in its four preliminary matches before dominating the knockout stage, including an 8-0 win in the semifinals over Russia.

These two teams recently faced off in a pre-tournament game, with the U.S. once again coming away with a huge win, defeating Russia 6-0. Team USA got the scoring going immediately, with Brianna Decker netting a goal within the first minute of play.

In their most recent game, Team USA defeated Finland 3-0 on Sunday, with goals by Hilary Knight, Kelly Pannek, and Grace Zumwinkle.

As for Russia, the World Championships have been a mixed bag. After opening the competition with a 3-1 win over Switzerland that saw Valeria Pavlova, Maria Batalova, and Viktoria Kulishova all score, the team fell 5-1 to Canada on Sunday.

Based on recent results, Russia shouldn't pose much of a threat to Team USA on Tuesday. While Russia has traditionally been a hotbed of hockey talent, that hasn't translated to the women's game, where their best showing at the World Championship has been three bronze medals, the most recent coming back in 2016.

Look for the United States to win big in this one, setting them up for what could be a battle of unbeaten teams later in the week when they face Canada in the final game of group play.

