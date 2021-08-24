How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship, Switzerland vs. Canada

Canada is hosting the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship, so it shouldn't be a surprise that this team is playing at such a high level as they try to win their first World Championship since 2012.

They'll try to keep the winning going on Tuesday when they face Switzerland.

How to Watch:

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Canada has played second fiddle to the United States over the past decade when it comes to women's hockey, they've historically been the best team at the World Championships, winning the first eight events from 1990 to 2004. But their fellow North Americans caught up, and since 2004, Canada has finished first in just two of the 11 events.

But while Canada is only really struggling relative to the United States, Switzerland is just struggling.

0-2 at this year's tournament, the Swiss finished fifth in this tournament in 2019, their best finish since a surprising bronze medal in 2012. But with losses already to the U.S. and Russia, another defeat here could turn Thursday's game against Finland into a must-win if the Swiss want to move on to the elimination rounds.

As for this tournament, Canada has scored 10 goals in just two games, showing off their offensive might.

Erin Ambrose and Sarah Fillier each have two goals for Canada, while Natalie Spooner and Claire Thompson have three assists apiece. Canada has 106 shots on goal, the most in the tournament despite the Czech Republic and Denmark already having played a third game.

Switzerland's numbers...don't look so good. For one, they have just one goal so far in the tournament, with Alina Muller netting one against Russia. They've also only taken 30 shots on goal.

More than likely, this game is a tune-up for Canada as they get ready for Thursday's big clash against the United States. The intrigue isn't in who wins here, but in how the Canadians look and if they're ready to try to get past Team USA.

Regional restrictions may apply.