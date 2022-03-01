Real Madrid will play Alhama as both clubs will attempt to reach the quarterfinals with a win.

This will be a challenging match as Alhama is at the top of the standings in its group and Real Madrid will have to pull the upset.

How to Watch Alhama vs Real Madrid Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Teledeporte

Real Madrid looked solid in the UEFA Women's Champions League matches as the club won three of the five. The club will play eight matches in the month of March and it will be a grind, but this team is very resilient and should be fine.

Alhama is coming off three consecutive draws against Sporting Gijon, then the club had a draw against Cordoba, and finally another draw against Eibar. Alhama has been able to control its opponents and will look to do that against Real Madrid today.

Goalkeeping will be the most important factor today. The offensive production will be tough considering are fighting to move on to the next round. These are two clubs that don't want to get into a hole against each other.

Tune in to Teledeporte at 1 p.m. ET to see which of these two teams will be able to come out on top.

