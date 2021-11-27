How to Watch Australia vs. United States in International Women's Soccer

The USWNT returns to action for the first time in a month when it takes on Australia in an international friendly Friday night.

The United States women's national soccer team will head across the Pacific this week for a pair of friendlies against Australia, with the first being played on Friday in Sydney.

How to Watch International Friendly: Australia vs. United States Today:

Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream International Friendly: Australia vs. United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a rematch of the bronze medal game from this summer's Olympics, which the United States won 4-3. Megan Rapinoe scored in the eighth minute for the United States, but Australia's Sam Kerr quickly equalized things.

After that, the USWNT scored the next three goals, one from Rapinoe and two from Carli Lloyd, before Australia got second-half goals from Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik.

The United States is 27-1-4 all-time against Australia.

One big change for the United States on Friday is that it won't have Lloyd, who retired following the team's 6-0 win over South Korea in October.

The USWNT hasn't allowed a goal in its last 10 friendlies.

As for Australia, the team's most recent match was a 2-2 draw against Brazil. Overall, the team has won just three matches this year, with two of those wins coming in the Olympics.

Following this match, these two sides will play again in Newcastle on Nov. 30.

