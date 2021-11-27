How to Watch Australia vs. United States in International Women's Soccer

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch International Friendly: Australia vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The USWNT returns to action for the first time in a month when it takes on Australia in an international friendly Friday night.
    Author:

    The United States women's national soccer team will head across the Pacific this week for a pair of friendlies against Australia, with the first being played on Friday in Sydney.

    How to Watch International Friendly: Australia vs. United States Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live Stream International Friendly: Australia vs. United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is a rematch of the bronze medal game from this summer's Olympics, which the United States won 4-3. Megan Rapinoe scored in the eighth minute for the United States, but Australia's Sam Kerr quickly equalized things.

    After that, the USWNT scored the next three goals, one from Rapinoe and two from Carli Lloyd, before Australia got second-half goals from Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik.

    The United States is 27-1-4 all-time against Australia.

    One big change for the United States on Friday is that it won't have Lloyd, who retired following the team's 6-0 win over South Korea in October.

    The USWNT hasn't allowed a goal in its last 10 friendlies.

    As for Australia, the team's most recent match was a 2-2 draw against Brazil. Overall, the team has won just three matches this year, with two of those wins coming in the Olympics.

    Following this match, these two sides will play again in Newcastle on Nov. 30.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    International Friendly: Australia vs. United States

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    usa womens soccer
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Australia vs. United States in International Women's Soccer

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224640
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Lakers

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17225753
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sharks

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17168791
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17226040
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy