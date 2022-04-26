Bermuda vs. Canada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Canada will look to extend its lead in Group F with a win over Bermuda today.

Canada and Bermuda will play in the second game of the group stage for the U-17 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers today. Group F consists of Canada, Jamaica, Bermuda and the Dominican Republic hosts. The Canadians currently lead Group F with 3 points and a three-goal differential over Jamaica.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Bermuda vs. Canada Today:

Match Date: April. 26, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Bermuda vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bermuda fell 7-0 to Jamaica in the first match of group play on Sunday. The team allowed three goals by the 16-minute mark, which put it in a hole pretty early. While Bermuda did a great job holding off Jamaica for the remainder of the half, it allowed another goal two minutes into the second half. Jamaica followed with another three before the final whistle.

Canada started on a solid foot in its first game on Sunday. While it took a bit longer for the team to get on the board at the 25-minute mark, that was all Canada needed for the scoring flood gates to open. The team put in another two goals before half to go into the locker room at 3-0. Before the end of the game, Canada had scored another seven goals to win the game 10-0.

With Canada being on top of group standings and Bermuda coming off of a significant loss, the favor goes to Canada in this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.