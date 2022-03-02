Skip to main content

How to Watch U-17 Women's South American Championship: Brazil vs. Argentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brazil will take on Argentina in the U-17 women's South American Championship today.

The U-17 Women's South American Championship is officially underway. Yesterday, Chile beat Ecuador 1-0.  

How to Watch U-17 Women's South American Championship: Brazil vs. Argentina Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream U-17 Women's South American Championship: Brazil vs. Argentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today, Brazil will play Argentina. The last time these two teams met was in 2018 in a game that had Brazil emerging as the victors with a 2-0 win. Most recently, Brazil played Uruguay on Dec. 17, 2021. 

The team won 5-0 scoring its first goal in the first five minutes of the game. The second was scored at the 23-minute mark and then the team settled in for the remainder of the half. The second half brought three goals to seal the deal.

Argentina has not played a match since the last South American Championship in 2018. The most recent match was a 2-2 draw against Ecuador. The other results from the tournament were a win and two losses.  It did not allow the club to progress to the next stage of play since Argentina was not one of the top two teams in its group.  

With Brazil being the reigning U-17 South American Champions, Argentina will certainly have its work cut out for it to pick up a win and hold a strong position in Group B as play continues later in the week.

